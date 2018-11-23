SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: D-CRUNCH Proves Its Potential with 'STEALER'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: D-CRUNCH Proves Its Potential with 'STEALER'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.23 13:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: D-CRUNCH Proves Its Potential with STEALER
K-pop boy group D-CRUNCH returned to the stage after three months of hiatus.

On November 20 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', D-CRUNCH unveil the first stage of its title track 'STEALER'.
D-CRUNCH'STEALER' of D-CRUNCH's first mini album 'M1112(4colors)' is a hip-hop track that borrowed the rhythm of EDM and a melody of an orchestra session.
D-CRUNCHThe intro at the beginning immediately catches the eyes of the listeners because the first few words that comes out of the rapper's mouth is not only daring but also quite intriguing―"I'd rather do it in Korean if I have to use some lame English expressions."
D-CRUNCHMany K-pop acts already blurred the line between singer and writer or composer by making their tracks themselves, but there was not a single group who could write and compose its tracks while choreographing a dance at the same time like D-CRUNCH.

Make sure to check out the video below, and meet the next up-and-coming icon of K-pop!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호