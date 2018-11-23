[SBS Star] VIDEO: D-CRUNCH Proves Its Potential with 'STEALER'

K-pop boy group D-CRUNCH returned to the stage after three months of hiatus.On November 20 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', D-CRUNCH unveil the first stage of its title track 'STEALER'.'STEALER' of D-CRUNCH's first mini album 'M1112(4colors)' is a hip-hop track that borrowed the rhythm of EDM and a melody of an orchestra session.The intro at the beginning immediately catches the eyes of the listeners because the first few words that comes out of the rapper's mouth is not only daring but also quite intriguing―"I'd rather do it in Korean if I have to use some lame English expressions."Many K-pop acts already blurred the line between singer and writer or composer by making their tracks themselves, but there was not a single group who could write and compose its tracks while choreographing a dance at the same time like D-CRUNCH.Make sure to check out the video below, and meet the next up-and-coming icon of K-pop!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)