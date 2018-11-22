SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SHOWNU·RAVI·LUCAS to Enter G-DRAGON's Military Division?
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's SHOWNU, VIXX's RAVI, NCT's LUCAS, and many more celebrities are ready to experience life in the military!

On November 22, MBC's military variety show 'Real Man 300' dropped publicity stills of its 10 new cast members.
Real Man 300For the upcoming episode of 'Real Man 300', SHOWNU, RAVI, LUCAS, girl group Berry Good's Johyun, WJSN's EUNSEO, and more joined the cast.

The new members will attend a training camp at the ROK Army's 3rd Infantry 'White Skull' Division where BIGBANG's G-DRAGON received his military training.
Real Man 300In the released stills, SHOWNU and RAVI showcase their fierce charisma during their rifle drills, while LUCAS is looking nervous than ever during inspection.
Real Man 300'Real Man 300' also unveiled its new poster that says, "The Birth of a Monster: 'White Skull' even if you live or die!", featuring new cast members in their military uniform.

The new episode is scheduled to be aired on November 23 at 9:55PM KST. 

(Credit= MBC Real Man 300, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
