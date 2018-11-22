[SBS Star] Lee Sung Kyoung to Hold Her First Overseas Fan Meeting in Taiwan

A model-turned-actress Lee Sung Kyoung will throw her first fan meeting abroad.On November 22, Lee Sung Kyoung's management agency YG Entertainment announced that Lee Sung Kyoung is planning on meeting her fans in Taiwan through her fan meeting '2019 BE JOYFUL-Fan Meeting in Taipei' on January 19, 2019.Ever since Lee Sung Kyoung made her debut as an actress with SBS' drama 'It's Okay, That's Love' back in 2014, she has received tremendous love from her fans all over the world―thanks to her previous dramas 'Cheese in the Trap', 'Doctors', and 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo'.Even though Lee Sung Kyoung has been meeting up with her fans in Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai through multiple promotional events, the upcoming fan meeting will hold a special meaning to her since this would be the first time for Lee Sung Kyoung to throw an official fan meeting abroad.According to a relevant source, Lee Sung Kyoung has been putting her heart into this fan meeting while pitching various ideas and working on performances that she will present at the event.As the title of her fan meeting suggests, Lee Sung Kyoung is working on various ideas that can help her to interact with her fans more closely and make them have the best day of their lives.Meanwhile, fans can purchase the tickets for '2019 BE JOYFUL-Fan Meeting in Taipei' on KKTIX starting December 1 (local time).(Kang Eunbee, Credit= YG Entertainment, 'heybiblee' Instagram)(SBS Star)