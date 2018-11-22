SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye & FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi Enjoy Bowling Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye & FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi Enjoy Bowling Together

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.22 15:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye & FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi Enjoy Bowling Together
Korean actress Park Shin Hye and K-pop boy group FTISLAND's member Lee Hong Gi were spotted hanging out together.

On November 22, Lee Hong Gi shared two pictures of himself with Park Shin Hye on his social media account.Park Shin Hye and Lee Hong GiIn the pictures, Park Shin Hye and Lee Hong Gi are at a bowling alley making playful poses with two other friends.

It looks like they are having a short break after a few bowling matches.

Under these pictures, Lee Hong Gi commented, "Met for the first time in a while. Relieving stress."Park Shin Hye and Lee Hong GiLee Hong Gi and Park Shin Hye are widely-known to be good friends, frequently being spotted hanging out with each other.

The two stars became close when they both starred in a mega-hit drama 'You're Beautiful' in 2009.

Nine years have already passed since they first got to know one another, but their friendship seem just as strong as the time back then.You're BeautifulMeanwhile, Park Shin Hye's upcoming drama 'Memories of the Alhambra' will be unveiled on December 1, and Lee Hong Gi released his second mini album 'Do n Do' on October 18.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'skullhong12' Instagram, SBS You're Beautiful)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호