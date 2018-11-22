SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Seo Won to Enlist in the Military Despite Undergoing Investigation
[SBS Star] Lee Seo Won to Enlist in the Military Despite Undergoing Investigation

Actor Lee Seo Won has enlisted in the military in the midst of facing charges with sexual harassment and criminal threats.

On November 22, Lee Seo Won belatedly reported having enlisted in the military on November 20.
Lee Seo WonHis agency Blossom Entertainment stated, "Lee Seo Won received a notice of enlistment on November 12, whilst his fourth court hearing was scheduled for November 22.

The agency continued, "He submitted questions in order to enlist after his trial, but received a final notice that attendance at trials does not fall under reasons for postponing military enlistment. Therefore, he enlisted in the military on November 20."
Lee Seo Won (Yonhap)Lee Seo Won is currently under investigation for his sexual harassment and criminal threats against a female celebrity, and had been asked to appear at his fourth court hearing at the Seoul Eastern District Court on November 22.

However, he did not appear at the court due to his enlistment.
Lee Seo Won (Yonhap)The court stated, "We're told that Lee Seo Won enlisted on November 20. He must receive his military assignment, so his case can be transferred to the military court. Lee's fourth hearing will be held on January 12, 2019."

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Blossom Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
