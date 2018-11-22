SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Says Farewell to Her Beloved Song 'Marshmallow'!
작성 2018.11.22 13:50
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Says Farewell to Her Beloved Song Marshmallow!
Unfortunately, the public can no longer see K-pop artist IU performing her track 'marshmallow' on stage.

On November 18, IU held her 10th anniversary concert 'dlwlrma' at Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome), Seoul.
IUAfter mesmerizing the audience with different stages, IU surprised the audience by showing up with the dancers who dressed up like a marshmallow.

IU said, "This will be the last time for me to perform 'marshmallow' on stage. I decided not to sing this song on stage as of today."
IUThe track 'marshmallow' received a tremendous love when it was released back in 2009, thanks to IU's husky yet lovely voice and adorable choreography.

IU added, "The number of songs I could sing is constantly increasing. Now when I make a set list, it gets harder and harder for me to sing cute tracks. This is the Iast time I'll ever sing 'marshmallow' on stage and I decided not to perform any cute songs as of today, and as of 26."
IUBut there was even worse news: It turns out that Mr. marshmallow also had to retire from the stage.

Mr. marshmallow, who worked with IU for nine years could not even blink his watery eyes and stared blankly at the audience.

He said, "For the past 10 years, I had a blast. And after retirement, I'm planning on enjoying my golden years soaking in hot chocolate."
IUThe other marshmallows at the site wiped off their tears and asked him to stay.

Meanwhile, IU successfully wrapped her third concert of her world tour 'dlwlrma' on November 18.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'ManJoo___' 'goodnight_IU' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
