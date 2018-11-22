[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says She Went on a Diet Because of Park Bo Gum

Korean actress Song Hye Kyo revealed what it was like filming a drama with actor Park Bo Gum.On November 21, a press conference for an upcoming romance drama 'Encounter' took place in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul.During the press conference, Song Hye Kyo talked about working with Park Bo Gum for the first time together.Song Hye Kyo said, "Many people think that we were close friends before filming 'Encounter', but that is not true. We actually met through this drama."She continued, "Bo Gum is younger than I am, but it wasn't so easy for me to approach him. We got to talk a lot while shooting the drama though. He would listen to my opinion well, and so we had no conflicts."When asked whether if she felt uncomfortable about acting in a romance drama with someone who is much younger than she is, Song Hye Kyo answered, "Not really. I'm also older in the drama and the head of a hotel, so it didn't feel too awkward."She went on with a laugh, "But I have gone on a diet for this drama, as I'm acting with Park Bo Gum. I wanted to look pretty."'Encounter' is about an ordinary guy 'Kim Jin-hyuk' (Park Bo Gum) who works multiple part-time jobs, and wealthy divorced woman 'Cha Soo-hyun' (Song Hye Kyo), the head of a hotel.The two characters unexpectedly meet one day, and start falling for each other.The drama is scheduled to air its first episode on November 28.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Encounter, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)