SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says She Went on a Diet Because of Park Bo Gum
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says She Went on a Diet Because of Park Bo Gum

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.22 11:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Says She Went on a Diet Because of Park Bo Gum
Korean actress Song Hye Kyo revealed what it was like filming a drama with actor Park Bo Gum.

On November 21, a press conference for an upcoming romance drama 'Encounter' took place in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul.Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo GumDuring the press conference, Song Hye Kyo talked about working with Park Bo Gum for the first time together.

Song Hye Kyo said, "Many people think that we were close friends before filming 'Encounter', but that is not true. We actually met through this drama."

She continued, "Bo Gum is younger than I am, but it wasn't so easy for me to approach him. We got to talk a lot while shooting the drama though. He would listen to my opinion well, and so we had no conflicts."Song Hye KyoWhen asked whether if she felt uncomfortable about acting in a romance drama with someone who is much younger than she is, Song Hye Kyo answered, "Not really. I'm also older in the drama and the head of a hotel, so it didn't feel too awkward."

She went on with a laugh, "But I have gone on a diet for this drama, as I'm acting with Park Bo Gum. I wanted to look pretty."Song Hye Kyo'Encounter' is about an ordinary guy 'Kim Jin-hyuk' (Park Bo Gum) who works multiple part-time jobs, and wealthy divorced woman 'Cha Soo-hyun' (Song Hye Kyo), the head of a hotel.

The two characters unexpectedly meet one day, and start falling for each other. 

The drama is scheduled to air its first episode on November 28.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Encounter, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호