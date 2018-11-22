[SBS Star] KEY Reveals How Taeyeon Takes Forever to Reply to Text Messages

K-pop boy group SHINee's KEY talked about the messaging habits of his labelmate: Taeyeon of Girls' Generation.On November 21 episode of MBC every1's variety show 'Weekly Idol', KEY was asked to text his celebrity friends that will reply to his message the fastest.KEY picked Taeyeon and predicted that she would reply back with "Huh?" in 20 minutes.However, Taeyeon took solid three hours to answer, which ultimately led KEY to fail on his mission.The program's host Kim Shin-young said, "Taeyeon was a dangerous choice. It's (usually) five hours for her."KEY nodded and said, "I think Taeyeon is wasting her money on phone bills. There's no need for her to pay the bills."Then KEY left a video message to Taeyeon, "Taeyeon noona, I'm thankful that you at least replied back. But you should've responded two hours faster."Meanwhile, KEY recently made his solo debut with 'Forever Yours'.(Credit= MBC every1 Weekly Idol, 'bumkeyk' Instagram)(SBS Star)