[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Reveals the Story Behind His Debut
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Reveals the Story Behind His Debut

작성 2018.11.22 10:59
When K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo smiles, the whole room lights up.

On November 21 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', Cha Eun-woo mesmerized the public with his irresistible beauty.
Cha Eun-wooWhen Cha Eun-woo showed up at the filming site, the show's two hosts Lee Gyeongguy and Kang Ho-dong couldn't keep their eyes off of him.

On this day, Cha Eun-woo proved that his beauty runs in his family by saying, "When I smile, I look like my dad."
Cha Eun-wooWhilst talking about who shaped him into who he is today, Cha Eun-woo added, "At first, being a K-pop star was not my dream. When I was having second thoughts about pursuing that path, my dad told me to go experience the life of a trainee for a year and come back if you think it's not a right fit for you."

Cha Eun-woo continued, "I could come this far because this job suited me better than I thought."

He also revealed how he received a casting offer in the street.
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-woo said, "On the day of our school's festival, I was walking out of bathroom and I got a business card."

Later on, Cha Eun-woo and the hosts of the show got to have dinner with a family, and it turns out that the husband was actually a plastic surgeon.
Cha Eun-wooWhen Kang Ho-dong asked him how would you rate Cha Eun-woo's beauty, he replied, "He's good-looking. Even from a man's perspective, he is attractive."
Cha Eun-wooThe plastic surgeon added, "He doesn't need any plastic surgery. He's a perfect 100."

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo recently participated in the soundtrack album of his web drama 'Top Management'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Let's Eat Dinner Together)

(SBS Star)       
