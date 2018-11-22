[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Reveals the Story Behind His Debut

When K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo smiles, the whole room lights up.On November 21 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', Cha Eun-woo mesmerized the public with his irresistible beauty.When Cha Eun-woo showed up at the filming site, the show's two hosts Lee Gyeongguy and Kang Ho-dong couldn't keep their eyes off of him.On this day, Cha Eun-woo proved that his beauty runs in his family by saying, "When I smile, I look like my dad."Whilst talking about who shaped him into who he is today, Cha Eun-woo added, "At first, being a K-pop star was not my dream. When I was having second thoughts about pursuing that path, my dad told me to go experience the life of a trainee for a year and come back if you think it's not a right fit for you."Cha Eun-woo continued, "I could come this far because this job suited me better than I thought."He also revealed how he received a casting offer in the street.Cha Eun-woo said, "On the day of our school's festival, I was walking out of bathroom and I got a business card."Later on, Cha Eun-woo and the hosts of the show got to have dinner with a family, and it turns out that the husband was actually a plastic surgeon.When Kang Ho-dong asked him how would you rate Cha Eun-woo's beauty, he replied, "He's good-looking. Even from a man's perspective, he is attractive."The plastic surgeon added, "He doesn't need any plastic surgery. He's a perfect 100."Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo recently participated in the soundtrack album of his web drama 'Top Management'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Let's Eat Dinner Together)(SBS Star)