[SBS Star] Henry Swears He Has Not Dated Any Girls Since His Debut in 2008

Henry, formerly of K-pop boy group Super Junior's sub-unit Super Junior-M, revealed that he has not dated any girls since his debut in 2008.On November 21 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', Henry was seen walking around Dogok-dong, Seoul with another guest Cha Eun-woo from boy group ASTRO, and two hosts entertainers Lee Gyeong Gyu and Kang Ho Dong.While walking, Kang Ho Dong said, "Henry, you told me that you have never had a girlfriend after you debuted. Is that really true?"As Henry answered, "That's right.", Kang Do Dong asked with curious eyes, "Not even once? Why is that?"Henry replied, "Well, I just haven't met the right person yet. But I don't feel lonely at all. I'm actually doing great right now."Then, all of a sudden, Henry said, "Eun-woo is feeling lonely, though."Kang Ho Dong asked, "Eun-woo, do you have a girlfriend right now?"Cha Eun-woo smiled and responded, "No, I don't. I had one a long time ago when I was a student, but not now."After watching this episode, a lot of people have commented, "Whoa! It's been over 10 years since Henry made debut, though.", "Henry oppa, please know that I'm available! My number is...", "So jealous of Eun-woo's ex-girlfriend! She's the luckiest girl on the planet.", and so on.Meanwhile, Henry signed a new management agency Monster Entertainment Group in the beginning of the month.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Let's Eat Dinner Together)(SBS Star)