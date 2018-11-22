SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One Steals the Heart of the Audience with 'BOOMERANG' & 'Light'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Wanna One Steals the Heart of the Audience with 'BOOMERANG' & 'Light'

K-pop boy group Wanna One dominated the stage with the sweetest serenade of all time.

On October 14, Wanna One turned into eleven hunks at 'SBS Super Concert'.
Wanna OneThe title track 'BOOMERANG' of Wanna One's second mini album '0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)' is an electro-trap song that cleverly utilized the synth sounds.
Wanna OneThe track's powerful and addictive beat also has its charms, but what really catches the eye of the listeners is this following word that is repeated throughout the song-'BOOMERANG'.
Wanna OneIt seems like there is something special about the way Kang Daniel pronounces 'BOOMERANG' since once you hear it, you just cannot get it out of your head even if you want to.
 

With its another track 'Light', Wanna One shows off a completely different charm.
Wanna OneThe title track 'Light' of its special album '1÷x=1 (UNDIVIDED)' demonstrates a classic example of an uptempo dance song and brings out the subtle sexiness in members.
Wanna OneWhilst watching Wanna One's stage, one thought springs to mind that 'Light' might be one of the few songs that can satisfy both of the listeners' acoustic and aesthetic needs.
Wanna OneCheck out the video below and enjoy Wanna One's dangerously sweet serenades!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Super Concert)

(SBS Star)  
