[SBS Star] VIDEO: JBJ95 Wants You to Return 'HOME' Where It Is Waiting for You

K-pop boy duo JBJ95 has once again melted the hearts of fans with its performance.On November 20 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', JBJ95 showcased its debut track 'HOME'.The duo released its first mini album 'HOME' on October 30, and 'HOME' is one of the title tracks of the album alongside 'STAY'.'HOME' is a contemporary pop track with sentimental elements that awaken your deeply-buried emotions.In the lyrics that was co-written by the member Kim Sanggyun, the boys asks their ex-lover to return to the place where they are waiting, which they refer to as home.On this day, both members demonstrated gentle and smooth dance moves that well-matched the song's soft melody.In addition to that, the duo impressed the audience with beautifully harmonizing voices.Watch JBJ95's sentimental performance below.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)