[SBS Star] Funny Moments When TWICE Members Unintentionally Broke MINA's Heart

The members of K-pop girl group TWICE may need to start paying more attention to their fellow member MINA.Recently, it was discovered that MINA not only once, but repeatedly broke her own heart and even embarrassed herself due to the other members of TWICE.These moments of TWICE members unintentionally breaking MINA's heart are so adorable and hilarious that they are making fans laugh until they start crying.After seeing these images online, fans commented, "Awww poor MINA! This is heartbreaking, but why can't I stop myself from laughing?", "So funny! What a cute compilation! Girls, do take care of MINA though! It looks like she needs more attention!", "Hahahaha here is another reason why MINA is my ultimate bias! Thank you for sharing, this totally made my day! ", and so on.Meanwhile, TWICE released its sixth mini album 'YES or YES' with the title track of the same name on November 5.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'JYPETWICE' Facebook)(SBS Star)