[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo & Park Bo Gum Romantically Stare Into Each Other's Eyes

A romantic moment of Korean actress Song Hye Kyo and actor Park Bo Gum was captured on camera.On November 21, an upcoming romance drama 'Encounter' released a picture of the leads―Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum shooting a romantic scene.In the picture, Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum looks at each other with affectionate eyes while the sunset glow is beautifully spread out over the sky in Havana, Cuba.The time and location in the picture look very much like the shot that they took together for the official poster that was released last week.Perhaps, these images hint at the time and place where Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum's characters' romance first bloomed.The story of 'Encounter' will revolve around two people: one wealthy woman 'Cha Soo-hyun' and one ordinary man 'Kim Jin-hyuk'.One day, these two characters unexpectedly meet each other, and they eventually fall in love.Song Hye Kyo will be playing the role of Cha Soo-hyun, a wealthy divorced single and also the head of a hotel.During her marriage, Cha Soo-hyun was not able to lead her own life and had to sacrificed her happiness for her ex-husband's career.The male character Kim Jin-hyuk will be played by Park Bo Gum, and he is a guy working multiple part-time jobs while applying to various jobs for stability.Kim Jin-hyuk is quite different from Cha Soo-hyun; he knows how to find happiness in small things and cherish it.Meanwhile, 'Encounter' is set to begin airing its episodes on November 28.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Encounter)(SBS Star)