[SBS Star] IU Gets Lost at Her Concert and Proves That She Has No Sense of Direction!
[SBS Star] IU Gets Lost at Her Concert and Proves That She Has No Sense of Direction!

작성 2018.11.21 15:08
K-pop artist IU made her fans burst into laughter with an honest mistake.

On November 18, IU's 10th anniversary concert 'dlwlrma' was held at Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome), Seoul.

On this day, IU showed up in a beautiful dress that remind the audience of an adorable fairy and mesmerized the audience with her impeccable performance.
IUDuring her concert, IU stepped down from the stage, walked around the arena, and sang her hit songs in front of her fans to interact with them on a better level.

However, a few minutes later, IU got lost and started to walk towards the wrong direction.
IUShe even walked past by the exit but her bodyguard rescued her and helped her find the right direction.
IUThe minute IU got lost, her bodyguard grabbed her shoulder, changed her direction, and helped her walk towards the exit.
IUHer unexpected behavior might have startled him, but IU's bodyguard seemed pretty calm as if he has been through this multiple times.
 

After this short clip of IU went viral, fans commented, "I want to be her navigation system.", "She's just adorable.", "The look on her bodyguard though", and many more.

IUMeanwhile, IU will resume her world tour 'dlwlrma' with the concert in Hong Kong which will be held on December 8.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online community, 'IUofficial' Twitter, Kakao M)

(SBS Star)  
