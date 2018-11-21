SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Yoon Ji Sung to Star in an Upcoming Jukebox Musical?
[SBS Star] Wanna One Yoon Ji Sung to Star in an Upcoming Jukebox Musical?

Fans may be able to see K-pop boy group Wanna One's leader Yoon Ji Sung in a musical soon.

On November 21, News Culture reported that Yoon Ji Sung will be participating in an upcoming musical 'Those Days' (literal translation) from next February 22 until May 6.

In response to this report, however, Yoon Ji Sung's management agency MMO Entertainment said, "It's true that Yoon Ji Sung is in talks to star in 'Those Days', but it has not been confirmed yet."Yoon Ji Sung'Those Days' is a jukebox musical featuring hit tracks by a legendary folk rock singer Kim Kwang-seok, who passed away in 1996.

The characters working at the Blue House will go back and forth to the past and present to find out about a mysterious incident that occurred 20 years ago.Yoon Ji SungIf Yoon Ji Sung decides to take part in the musical, he will be playing the role of 'Moo Young'.

'Moo Young' is laid-back and free-spirited individual who works for the Presidential Security Service.

At the moment, singer/actor Oh Jong Hyuk, actor On Ju Wan, and Nam Woo Hyun from another K-pop boy group INFINITE are said to have also been cast as 'Moo Young'.Oh Jong Hyuk, On Ju Wan, Nam Woo HyunMeanwhile, Yoon Ji Sung's group Wanna One has returned with its final album '1¹¹=1(POWER OF DESTINY)' with the title track 'Spring Breeze' on November 19.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, Will Entertainment, DSPmedia, Woollim Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
