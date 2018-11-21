[SBS Star] Somi Reportedly Planning to Make Solo Debut in 2019

Somi from disbanded project girl group I.O.I may be making her solo debut next year.According to reports on November 21, Somi is currently working on new music to make her solo debut in March 2019.Somi first appeared in Mnet's survival program 'SIXTEEN' and garnered even more attention from the public after winning the first place on another survival audition program 'Produce 101'.She succeeded in getting her name out there by debuting as a member of I.O.I in May 2016, until the group's official disbandment on January 31, 2017.Then Somi parted ways with her former management agency JYP Entertainment in August this year, and joined THE BLACK LABEL, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment.Stay tuned for more updates on Somi's debut as a solo artist.(Credit= 'somsomi0309' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)