SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Makes Donation to Coal Briquette Bank Six Years in a Row
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Makes Donation to Coal Briquette Bank Six Years in a Row

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.21 15:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Makes Donation to Coal Briquette Bank Six Years in a Row
Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok moved the public with another good deed.

On November 20, Babsang Coal Briquette Bank stated, "On November 17, Yu Jae Seok donated 71,500 coal briquettes which worth 50 million won (approximately 44,163 dollars)."
Yu Jae SeokThe organization added, "This is the second time for him to make a donation to our organization this year, including the one he made in February. Ever since we met in 2013 through MBC's variety show 'Infinite Challenge', he has been sponsoring us for six years."
Yu Jae SeokCoal Briquette Bank continued, "His donation meant a lot to us and couldn't have come at a better time since the recession and the increased unemployment rate lowered the donation by 30%. With his help, we distributed 130 to 150 coal briquettes each to 511 households."

According to Coal Briquette Bank, Yu Jae Seok has continuously been making donations two times a year.
Yu Jae SeokThe organization also revealed, "When Yu Jae Seok made donation this year, he sent the money to our bank account without anyone knowing as always. He didn't want anybody else to find out about his donation. He was always humble and tried to serve others."

Coal Briquette Bank added, "The elderly and other households expressed their gratitude and called it a 'Gold Briquette'. We decided to write this because we wanted to deliver their message to Yu Jae Seok."
Yu Jae SeokThe organization continued, "Yu Jae Seok has donated 380 million won (approximately 336,018 dollars) up until now, and we were able to distribute 653,020 coal briquettes to 4,427 households thanks to his donation."

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, FNC Entertainment, 'FNC' V LIVE, 'wjbabsang' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호