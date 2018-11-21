[SBS Star] BTS JIN Shocks Everyone with His Incredibly Flexible Body

BTS' member JIN's incredible flexibility is coming as a huge shock to many.Recently, one BTS fan shared a post online about JIN titled, 'Wow, JIN's flexibility is just unbelievable!'The post included moving images of JIN making poses that are difficult to make if you are not flexible.JIN completely bends his back backwards, easily touches the ground with both hands while standing, and also manages to touch his head with one of his feet.Upon seeing this post, not only fans of BTS, but also other K-pop fans left comments in pure amazement.They wrote, "What? How can he do that so easily?", "Is this for real?! He has the body of an octopus!", "Simply amazing.", and more.See if you can copy these poses by JIN!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)