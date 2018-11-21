[SBS Star] GFRIEND's Agency Responds to Concerns over YUJU's Absence

K-pop girl group GFRIEND's management agency has released a statement regarding fans' concerns about GFRIEND member YUJU.Recently, YUJU has been missing from GFRIEND's activities for the past weeks, and fans expressed concerns over her absence.YUJU's last public appearance was back on October 27, and the fans have been demanding an explanation from the agency.In response, the group's agency Source Music stated on November 20, "There are no issues with the safety of member YUJU. The reason (for her absence) will be revealed soon."Meanwhile, YUJU participated in singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin's 'Monthly Project' for November as a featured artist.(Credit= 'gfrdofficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)