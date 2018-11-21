SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GFRIEND's Agency Responds to Concerns over YUJU's Absence
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] GFRIEND's Agency Responds to Concerns over YUJU's Absence

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.21 10:51 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GFRIENDs Agency Responds to Concerns over YUJUs Absence
K-pop girl group GFRIEND's management agency has released a statement regarding fans' concerns about GFRIEND member YUJU.

Recently, YUJU has been missing from GFRIEND's activities for the past weeks, and fans expressed concerns over her absence. 
GFRIEND YUJUYUJU's last public appearance was back on October 27, and the fans have been demanding an explanation from the agency.
GFRIENDIn response, the group's agency Source Music stated on November 20, "There are no issues with the safety of member YUJU. The reason (for her absence) will be revealed soon."
GFRIEND YUJUMeanwhile, YUJU participated in singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin's 'Monthly Project' for November as a featured artist.

(Credit= 'gfrdofficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호