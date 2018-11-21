SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] E'DAWN ♥ HyunA Talk About Each Other's Charms During a Live Broadcast
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] E'DAWN ♥ HyunA Talk About Each Other's Charms During a Live Broadcast

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.21 10:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EDAWN ♥ HyunA Talk About Each Others Charms During a Live Broadcast
K-pop artists E'DAWN and HyunA revealed what they think of each other's charms are.

On November 20, E'DAWN and HyunA held a live broadcast using social media.

The live broadcast showed E'DAWN and HyunA sitting in the back of a car, on their way to a vintage clothing store. E'DAWN and HyunADuring the live broadcast, HyunA asked E'DAWN, "What are HyunA's charms? Tell me five different charms that she has."

E'DAWN hesitated to say anything, but HyunA insisted on telling her.

A few moments later, E'DAWN said, "You have big eyes, and you eat well. There are just too many."

As E'DAWN paused for long afterwards, HyunA lightly punched his arm.

With a laugh, E'DAWN playfully said, "Her punch is powerful, she knows how to kick, and has strong teeth."E'DAWNTo this, HyunA responded, "I was going to say what your charms are if you properly said what mine are."

Then, E'DAWN asked, "What are they?", HyunA answered, "You look ugly but cute, are hot when you are working, and kind. I won't say more than three today."HyunABack in August, HyunA and E'DAWN personally told the media that they have been in a relationship for two years.

HyunA and E'DAWN's statement caused some conflicts between them and their management agency CUBE Entertainment, and they both recently left the agency.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'hyunah_aa' 'hyojong_1994' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호