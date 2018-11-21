SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet Will Take You Back to Summer!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet Will Take You Back to Summer!

You can't go back in time, but you can at least enjoy the summer vibes any time you want with Red Velvet!

On October 14, K-pop girl group Red Velvet made the audience of 'SBS Super Concert' miss summer even more.
Red VelvetThe title track 'Power Up' of the group's summer mini album 'Summer Magic' is an up-tempo pop dance song that makes the listeners feel like they become one of the characters from a video game.
Red VelvetThe combination of whimsical but dangerously addictive beat and the couple of phrases repeated throughout the track is just one of this track's numerous charms.
Red VelvetWhilst listening to 'Power Up', it feels like you can almost taste the excitement that every vacation entails―since every word used in the lyrics is so relatable and brings up some of our old memories.
 

With its another track 'Red Flavor', Red Velvet rather focuses on depicting the concept of love with the color red and stealing the heart of the audience with its irresistibly addictive beats.
Red VelvetAlthough both of Red Velvet's tracks are categorized as an up-tempo pop dance song and give off a strong summer vibe, the way they approach the listeners is slightly different.
Red VelvetIf 'Power Up' is like a drizzle that gradually makes you soaking wet, 'Red Flavor' is more like a siren, a dangerous creature who seduces everyone that comes her way in just few seconds.
Red VelvetAfter listening to 'Red Flavor' two to three times, the listeners might find themselves humming the melody of this summery, catchy song.

Check out the video below, and feel the summer vibe for the one last time!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Super Concert)

(SBS Star)  
