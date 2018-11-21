SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Members Stun Everyone with Their Superb Performance & Beauty
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Members Stun Everyone with Their Superb Performance & Beauty

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.21 16:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Members Stun Everyone with Their Superb Performance & Beauty
As if they were sorceresses, the members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK completely spellbound the audience at 'SBS Super Concert'.

On October 14, BLACKPINK was invited to 'SBS Super Concert', which was held at Suwon World Cup Stadium.

BLACKPINK heated up the stadium with its hot performance to 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' and 'Forever Young'.
BLACKPINKAs soon as BLACKPINK came up to the stage, it began burning its passion and energy by powerfully performing to 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.

Basing its genre on hip-hop, 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' wraps itself with trap and catchy melodies.

During the performance, BLACKPINK impressed everybody with its fierce movements.
 

Next, BLACKPINK performed 'Forever Young', which is a moombahton dance track.

As 'Forever Young' goes a little slower than 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', it is a song which gives plenty of time to the audience to admire each member's captivating beauty.

On this day, BLACKPINK members styled themselves in a tight outfit, each with a different style, which shone their charms greater than ever.
 

Prepare yourself to get mesmerized by BLACKPINK before clicking the videos above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Super Concert)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호