[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Members Stun Everyone with Their Superb Performance & Beauty

As if they were sorceresses, the members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK completely spellbound the audience at 'SBS Super Concert'.On October 14, BLACKPINK was invited to 'SBS Super Concert', which was held at Suwon World Cup Stadium.BLACKPINK heated up the stadium with its hot performance to 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' and 'Forever Young'.As soon as BLACKPINK came up to the stage, it began burning its passion and energy by powerfully performing to 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.Basing its genre on hip-hop, 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' wraps itself with trap and catchy melodies.During the performance, BLACKPINK impressed everybody with its fierce movements.Next, BLACKPINK performed 'Forever Young', which is a moombahton dance track.As 'Forever Young' goes a little slower than 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', it is a song which gives plenty of time to the audience to admire each member's captivating beauty.On this day, BLACKPINK members styled themselves in a tight outfit, each with a different style, which shone their charms greater than ever.Prepare yourself to get mesmerized by BLACKPINK before clicking the videos above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Super Concert)(SBS Star)