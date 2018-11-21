SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Makes All Fans at 'SBS Super Concert' Tear Up with Sad Songs
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Makes All Fans at 'SBS Super Concert' Tear Up with Sad Songs

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.21 16:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Makes All Fans at SBS Super Concert Tear Up with Sad Songs
It honestly seems like iKON is the K-pop boy group who can pull off sentimental hip-hop tracks the best.

On October 14, iKON attended 'SBS Super Concert', which was held at Suwon World Cup Stadium.

On this day, iKON performed two of its latest title tracks 'LOVE SCENARIO' and 'GOODBYE ROAD'.
iKONFirst, iKON performed its mega-hit track 'LOVE SCENARIO'.

Although 'LOVE SCENARIO' was released in the beginning of the year, it is a song that is still loved by many until this day.

'LOVE SCENARIO' mixes iKON's usual hip-hop style with mellow and soft sounds, and describes the last page of a relationship when it is time to let go of each other without thinking about bad memories.

For the choreography, it does not call for an intense routine, which is perfectly fits the overall vibe of the song.
 

Afterwards, another one of iKON's breakup song 'GOODBYE ROAD' was performed.

'GOODBYE ROAD' features beautiful orchestra and acoustic guitar sounds, and the great harmony of the vocals and raps.

In the lyrics, a guy calmly says final goodbye to his lover even though he feels heartbroken.

iKON sadly says, "If I had known that there was the end of us, I would have not let myself love you that much.", "Goodbye, have a safe journey. When you walk on that 'goodbye road', forget about me. I hope you will only walk on the 'flower road' after leaving me.", and so on.
 

Watch iKON deliver its sorrow to the audience at 'SBS Super Concert' above.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Super Concert)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호