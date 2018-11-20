[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Talks About The Mottos He Lives By

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk shared the three life mottos that he always keeps in mind.Recently, Nam Joo Hyuk had an interview and photo shoot session with a fashion magazine 'COSMOMEN' and looked back at 2018.This year, he made a successful big screen debut with 'THE GREAT BATTLE', and he is currently busy filming his upcoming drama 'Dazzling' (working title) with actress Han Ji Min.Nam Joo Hyuk said, "It's not very often for one to get an opportunity like this. I was very happy, but also felt pressure to do a good job during shooting."He also revealed, "There are mottos that permeate my life. First, 'Become a better person'. Second, 'Don't become someone who has stopped moving forward'. Third, 'Keep challenging myself'."He added, "They all share the same context, but they're slightly different from one another. Don't stop moving forward means that I don't want to remain the same without growing nor improving. Challenging myself means that I don't want to feel nervous or scared about the future, and fearlessly embark on new challenges while I'm able to do so."Meanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk's upcoming fantasy drama 'Dazzling' is expected to unveil next year.(Credit= 'cosmopolitankorea' Instagram)(SBS Star)