SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Talks About The Mottos He Lives By
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Talks About The Mottos He Lives By

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.20 15:52 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Talks About The Mottos He Lives By
Actor Nam Joo Hyuk shared the three life mottos that he always keeps in mind.

Recently, Nam Joo Hyuk had an interview and photo shoot session with a fashion magazine 'COSMOMEN' and looked back at 2018.
Nam Joo HyukThis year, he made a successful big screen debut with 'THE GREAT BATTLE', and he is currently busy filming his upcoming drama 'Dazzling' (working title) with actress Han Ji Min.

Nam Joo Hyuk said, "It's not very often for one to get an opportunity like this. I was very happy, but also felt pressure to do a good job during shooting."
Nam Joo HyukHe also revealed, "There are mottos that permeate my life. First, 'Become a better person'. Second, 'Don't become someone who has stopped moving forward'. Third, 'Keep challenging myself'."

He added, "They all share the same context, but they're slightly different from one another. Don't stop moving forward means that I don't want to remain the same without growing nor improving. Challenging myself means that I don't want to feel nervous or scared about the future, and fearlessly embark on new challenges while I'm able to do so."
Nam Joo HyukMeanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk's upcoming fantasy drama 'Dazzling' is expected to unveil next year.

(Credit= 'cosmopolitankorea' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호