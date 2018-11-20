SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung In Sun Mentions How Awesome So Jisub's Personality Is
[SBS Star] Jung In Sun Mentions How Awesome So Jisub's Personality Is

작성 2018.11.20 16:08
Korean actress Jung In Sun mentioned the awesome personality that actor So Jisub has.

On November 19, Jung In Sun sat down for an interview to talk about her recently-ended drama 'My Secret Terrius'.

While talking about her co-star So Jisub, Jung In Sun said, "I thought So Jisub was shy and kind of coldhearted before I got to know him, but he was quite cheerful. After becoming close, we talked a lot. I thought I would be the only one talking, but there were lots of time when he started talking to me first."Jung In SunShe continued, "We all know that So Jisub is good-looking, but he also is someone who you can learn from. When we would talk about one particular scene in the drama, he would talk about it from the view of the whole story. He made me realize that I still have a long way to go." Jung In SunAll of a sudden, Jung In Sun laughed and said, "When we were filming the scenes where Jisub played with children, he kept so many sweets in his pocket. They just kept coming out of his pocket. He would give those sweets to the children."Jung In SunA mysterious romance drama 'My Secret Terrius' successfully ended with the highest viewing rate of 10.5% on November 15.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'imbc' Official Website)

(SBS Star)  
