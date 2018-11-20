[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Surprises the Public with the Amount of Donation He Made So Far

Korean actor Park Hae Jin surprised the public with the amount of financial donation that he has made so far.On November 19 episode of MBC 'Section TV', Park Hae Jin talked about the donations that he has made for the last seven years during the interview.During the interview, reporter Park Seul-gi mentioned some kind acts that Park Hae Jin had previously shown to better the world.Park Seul-gi said, "Since 2011, you've donated 1.7 billion won (approximately 1.5 million dollars)! Wow!"With a shy look on his face, Park Hae Jin responded, "Have I made that much donation already?"Park Seul-gi answered, "Yes, you have. This is amazing. What motivated you?"Park Hae Jin replied, "It was more like something that I wanted to do when I could financially afford to help others."Then, Park Seul-gi said, "I heard that you recently participated in producing special calendars to improve the working conditions for firefighters. You were also named an honorary firefighter."Park Hae Jin commented, "One day, I happened to find out about the tough and poor working conditions that all firefighters had. I thought that was one great way to give them consistent help."Meanwhile, the exact air date for Park Hae Jin's upcoming drama 'Four Men' has not been announced yet, but it has been said that it will be unveiled before the end of this year.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Section TV)(SBS Star)