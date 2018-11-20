SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Captivates Asia with His Fan Meeting Tour
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Captivates Asia with His Fan Meeting Tour

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.20 14:53 수정 2018.11.20 14:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Captivates Asia with His Fan Meeting Tour
Actor Lee Jong Suk finally finished his three-month-long fan meeting tour.

On November 18, Lee Jong Suk visited the Philippines on the last leg of his 'Crank Up' fan meeting tour held at Smart Araneta Coliseum, Manila.
Lee Jong SukLee Jong Suk kicked off his 'Crank Up' tour back in August, and hold seven fan meetings in six countries including Korea, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

This year, Lee Jong Suk gained explosive popularity in the Philippines thanks to SBS' drama 'While You Were Sleeping'.

More than a thousand fans showed up at the airport on the day of Lee Jong Suk's arrival, and numerous fans who failed to get the ticket showed up at the fan meeting venue early in the morning wishing they could get in.
Lee Jong SukThe fans were over the moon when they heard the news that Lee Jong Suk decided not to cancel his next fan meeting in the Philippines since the incident that happened in Indonesia earlier this month worried many of his fans.

At the beginning of his fan meeting, Lee Jong Suk made his fans go wild by saying, "From the beginning, I've been wondering why did it took so long for me come to the Philippines?"

He added, "I'm so glad that this is my last fan meeting. I think I can go back home with a bunch of good memories."
Lee Jong SukDuring the fan meeting, Lee Jong Suk talked about his favorite scenes and the lines from his previous work and went over the dramas that he did in his 20s.

All of his fans were deeply moved when Lee Jong Suk sincerely expressed his gratitude after receiving a little bracelet from a young fan who cried before him.

Also, starting from singing to playing the piano, Lee Jong Suk showed off numerous charms that he did not have a chance to show it on screen and TV.
Lee Jong SukLater on, Lee Jong Suk shared the details of his next projects and raised expectations towards his upcoming dramas―'He Hymn Of Death' and 'Romance Is a Supplement' (literal title).

Whilst wrapping up his fan meeting, Lee Jong Suk said, "This is the last stop of my fan meeting. In fact, lots of things happened before I got here. I was a bit worried if something bad would happen again, but my desire to come here was bigger than my worries."

He continued, "And now that I'm here, I'm glad that I did this. I will never forget the love that I've received today and I hope you guys could stay happy till the day we meet again. With all my heart, I love you."

Meanwhile, his upcoming SBS' drama 'He Hymn Of Death' is scheduled to be aired on November 27.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= A-MAN Project)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호