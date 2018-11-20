[SBS Star] Ed Sheeran Says His New Track with BTS May Be on Its Way!

On November 19, a British entertainment magazine 'Heat' shared a video of Ed Sheeran answering some rhetorical questions about himself that are posted online.One fan asked, "I want BTS x Ed Sheeran, but when will they ever?"
After reading this question out, Ed Sheeran immediately responded, "I actually wrote a song that I think they might be messing with. I heard this the other day."
With a somewhat sly smile, Ed Sheeran added, "But I don't know. I really like BTS though. I think they're great."
Ed Sheeran's words quickly spread around the world, and were enough to make many jump around in excitement.
Sorry what's that? Ed Sheeran working with @bts_twt?! *CUE FREAK OUT* pic.twitter.com/koyJyL6OMW— heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) 2018년 11월 19일
Previously in August, Ed Sheeran has shown his love for BTS through his social media.
When BTS released 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' with the title track 'IDOL', Ed Sheeran left a congratulatory message saying, "Congrats to BTS who are about to have an incredible week. Cool album x."
Meanwhile, BTS is holding 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert tour in Japan.
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'heatworld' Twitter, 'heatworld' YouTube, 'teddysphotos' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)
(SBS Star)