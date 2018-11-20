[SBS Star] Ed Sheeran Says His New Track with BTS May Be on Its Way!

Sorry what's that? Ed Sheeran working with @bts_twt?! *CUE FREAK OUT* pic.twitter.com/koyJyL6OMW — heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) 2018년 11월 19일

It may not be long until we hear a new track by BTS and British pop singer Ed Sheeran together.On November 19, a British entertainment magazine 'Heat' shared a video of Ed Sheeran answering some rhetorical questions about himself that are posted online.One fan asked, "I want BTS x Ed Sheeran, but when will they ever?"After reading this question out, Ed Sheeran immediately responded, "I actually wrote a song that I think they might be messing with. I heard this the other day."With a somewhat sly smile, Ed Sheeran added, "But I don't know. I really like BTS though. I think they're great."Ed Sheeran's words quickly spread around the world, and were enough to make many jump around in excitement.Previously in August, Ed Sheeran has shown his love for BTS through his social media.When BTS released 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' with the title track 'IDOL', Ed Sheeran left a congratulatory message saying, "Congrats to BTS who are about to have an incredible week. Cool album x."Meanwhile, BTS is holding 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert tour in Japan.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'heatworld' Twitter, 'heatworld' YouTube, 'teddysphotos' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)