SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ed Sheeran Says His New Track with BTS May Be on Its Way!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ed Sheeran Says His New Track with BTS May Be on Its Way!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.20 11:42 수정 2018.11.20 11:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ed Sheeran Says His New Track with BTS May Be on Its Way!
It may not be long until we hear a new track by BTS and British pop singer Ed Sheeran together.

On November 19, a British entertainment magazine 'Heat' shared a video of Ed Sheeran answering some rhetorical questions about himself that are posted online.Ed SheeranOne fan asked, "I want BTS x Ed Sheeran, but when will they ever?"

After reading this question out, Ed Sheeran immediately responded, "I actually wrote a song that I think they might be messing with. I heard this the other day."

With a somewhat sly smile, Ed Sheeran added, "But I don't know. I really like BTS though. I think they're great."

Ed Sheeran's words quickly spread around the world, and were enough to make many jump around in excitement.
 
Previously in August, Ed Sheeran has shown his love for BTS through his social media.

When BTS released 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' with the title track 'IDOL', Ed Sheeran left a congratulatory message saying, "Congrats to BTS who are about to have an incredible week. Cool album x."
Ed SheeranMeanwhile, BTS is holding 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert tour in Japan.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'heatworld' Twitter, 'heatworld' YouTube, 'teddysphotos' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호