[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyoung Calls for No Leniency for Recent Hidden Camera Crime

Actress Shin Sae Kyoung expressed her zero tolerance stance on hidden camera crimes.On November 19, Shin Sae Kyoung sat down for a press conference for her upcoming variety show 'Pocha Beyond Borders'.During the press conference, Shin Sae Kyoung spoke up about the recent incident happened during shooting.Shin Sae Kyoung stated, "Regardless of the content, I find the intention and the purpose alone deeply wrong. I have no intention to simply let this go, because of the hurt the incident affected me and my family."She added, "I think the society needs to be aware of illegal filming issue and the resultant harm, and I hope the culprits are brought to justice and victims completely protected."Back in September, a hidden camera was discovered in the room where Shin Sae Kyoung and girl group Apink's member Bomi were staying during shooting for the program.It was soon revealed that the hidden camera had been installed by a male staff member from an outsourced company, who was in charge of setting up cameras for the filming.Shin Sae Kyoung found the hidden camera herself, and the case is currently being handled by the prosecution.Meanwhile, 'Pocha Beyond Borders' is set to air its first episode on November 21 at 11PM KST.(Credit= SBS funE, tvN Pocha Beyond Borders)(SBS Star)