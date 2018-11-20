[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Expresses Her Love for TWICE by Inviting the Group to Her Concert!

K-pop artist IU confessed that she is a huge fan of K-pop girl group TWICE.On November 18, IU hold her 10th anniversary concert 'dlwlrma' at Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome), Seoul.On this day, TWICE made appearance at her concert as a guest and entertained IU's fans with two of its beloved tracks, 'TT', and 'YES or YES'.When IU went up to the stage to greet TWICE and thank the members in person, the first thing that came out of her mouth was "You guys are so pretty."IU continued the conversation by expressing gratitude to TWICE for paying a visit to her concert, and said that she thought it was TWICE's concert not hers because most of her fans seemed to know all the lyrics and passionately sang along with the group.IU added while confessing how much she loves TWICE, "I watched your music video the minute it came out. I really like you guys. So don't get sick and take care of yourself."To such a sweet comment, all members of TWICE thanked IU by bowing to her multiple times.Meanwhile, IU is planning on visiting four more cities throughout Asia this year as part of her world tour 'dlwlrma'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Mera' YouTube, 'iu.loen' Facebook)(SBS Star)