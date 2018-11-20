[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Receives 30 Stitches as He Gets Injured While Filming a Drama

Korean actor Choi Jin Hyuk got injured while filming an upcoming drama 'The Last Empress'.On November 19, it was reported that Choi Jin Hyuk was taken to the hospital after getting injured on the set of 'The Last Empress'.Regarding this report, Choi Jin Hyuk's management agency G-TREE CREATIVE stated, "Choi Jin Hyuk was injured around his eye. The accident occurred when he was filming an action scene. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he received 30 stitches."They continued, "Currently, Choi Jin Hyuk is trying to reduce the swell with an ice pack. We are all carefully keeping an eye on the injury."On November 20, Choi Jin Hyuk was planned to attend the press conference for 'The Last Empress', but the decision of whether if he will be attending the event has not been made yet.'The Last Empress' is a romance and thriller drama, which is set in the present day in Korea where the country is ruled by a monarchy.In the drama, Choi Jin Hyuk plays the role of 'Na Wang-sik', the bodyguard of the royal family.The first episode of 'The Last Empress' is scheduled to be broadcast on November 21.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS The Last Empress, 'real_jinhyuk' Instagram)(SBS Star)