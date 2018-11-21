[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Puts a Spell on the Audience with 'Starry Night' & 'Egotistic'!

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO once again outdone itself.During 'SBS Super Concert' held on October 14, MAMAMOO redefined the meaning of girl crush with its stellar performance.The title track 'Egotistic' of its seventh mini album 'RED MOON' is a Reggaeton song full of exotic Latin guitar riffs.According to MAMAMOO, the group wanted to send a message to those who always put themselves first and do not care about other people's feeling at all.Whilst watching MAMAMOO's stage, one thought springs to mind that if everyone could be that tough when going through a breakup, then they might tackle other obstacles in life with such grace.With its another track 'Starry Night', MAMAMOO delivers a slightly different message and utilizes a new approach to initiate a conversation.At a glance, 'Starry Night' and 'Egotistic' might seem like they fall into the same category since both of the songs are full of exotic vibes and addictive reggae sounds.But except its melody, 'Starry Night' and 'Egotistic' do not share a lot in common since every bit of the song come across vastly different starting from the genre to its tone.Check out the video below and experience the differences yourself!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Super Concert)(SBS Star)