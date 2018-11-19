[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Talk About Their Recent Trip & Express Thanks to Each Other

The members of Wanna One shared about their recent trip to Thailand to film a reality show, and showed affection toward one another.On November 19, Wanna One sat down for a press conference upon the release of its first full album '1¹¹=1(POWER OF DESTINY)'.During the press conference, Kang Daniel said, "We recently visited Thailand to film a reality show and to attend an event. As it could be our very last trip together as Wanna One, we opened up to each other more and talked about what we've done so far, things that we struggled with, and more."He added, "Then we said that it would be awesome if we could go on a trip together again someday. I want to tell my members that we've done great."Ha Sung Woon said, "We also talked about having a gathering every year. So many things have happened since we made our debut as Wanna One. I want to say that I am so proud of us for being respectful of each other whilst working hard until the end. Lastly, I just want to say thank you to my members for always being by my side."Meanwhile, Wanna One made its comeback with '1¹¹=1(POWER OF DESTINY)' on November 19 at 6PM KST.(Credit= The Fortune Entertainment)(SBS Star)