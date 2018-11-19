SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Responds to Question About Contract Extension
The members of K-pop boy group Wanna One answered questions regarding the group's contract extension.

On November 19, Wanna One held a press conference for its first and last full album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)' at Conrad Seoul, Korea.

During the press conference, Wanna One members revealed that there have been no discussions regarding the extension of contract.
Wanna OneHa Sung Woon said, "I liked being able to perform in different places the most while being a part of Wanna One.

He cautiously added, "We have not talked about extending our contracts. We focused all our efforts towards the album preparation."
Wanna OneLee Dae Hwi said, "I don't think we are in the stage of talking about our ending. Nothing has been addressed yet in detail. We will discuss this issue after we finish promoting our new album."
Wanna OneMeanwhile, Wanna One will focus on its comeback promotions with 'Spring Breeze', the title track of '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)'.

(Credit= The Fortune Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
