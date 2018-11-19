SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] All Fans Watch IU's Concert in a Comfortable Seat Due to a Thoughtful Gesture
[SBS Star] All Fans Watch IU's Concert in a Comfortable Seat Due to a Thoughtful Gesture

The audience at K-pop artist IU's concert turned into fortunate individuals who were privileged with a thoughtful gift from IU's mother.

From November 17 until 18, IU held her 10th anniversary concert 'dlwlrma' at Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Seoul.IUIU's mother, who was worried about the audience who had to sit on a cold chair for hours during the concert, prepared a thoughtful gift for them.

She personally ordered over 24,000 custom-made seat cushions that are of IU's favorite color―light purple, and made sure each seat at the concert venue had one for both days of the concert.

After the concert, IU's fans were spotted carefully taking the special gift home, filling trains and buses with them holding a light purple seat cushion.IUIU's mother's thoughtful and kind gift warmed fans' hearts, and a lot of fans expressed gratitude online.

They wrote, "The concert went on for over five hours, but my butt didn't hurt at all thanks to this comfortable seat cushion!", "It seems IU's generosity comes from her mother! Thank you so much!", "This was so sweet of her! I'm using it at home right now as well!", and so on.IUMeanwhile, IU is scheduled to continue 'dlwlrma' in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand in December.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'iu.loen' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
