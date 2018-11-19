[SBS Star] BTS JIN Purchases Multi-billion Won Luxurious Apartment All in Cash

It looks like JIN from BTS has treated himself to a swanky new private residence at Hannam The Hill, the most expensive apartment in Seoul.On November 17, SkyEDaily reported that JIN has become the owner of a luxurious apartment.According to this report, JIN purchased this 1.9 billion won (approximately 1.7 million dollars) 87.56㎡ (942.59 sqft) apartment at Hannam The Hill all in cash back in March.Hannam The Hill is a home to many wealthy politicians, businessmen, and celebrities in Korea, as it boasts great amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, screen golf zone, sauna, event hall, club house, and more.In fact, it is where BTS moved its dorm last December.Currently, the seven members of BTS live in a huge suite of 302.53㎡ (3256.76 sqft) together.Even though JIN has his own place in the same building, he is still living in the group's dorm.Meanwhile, BTS is busy holding its 'LOVE YOURSELF' tour in Japan.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bts_bighit' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)