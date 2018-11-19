SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Purchases Multi-billion Won Luxurious Apartment All in Cash
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Purchases Multi-billion Won Luxurious Apartment All in Cash

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.19 17:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIN Purchases Multi-billion Won Luxurious Apartment All in Cash
It looks like JIN from BTS has treated himself to a swanky new private residence at Hannam The Hill, the most expensive apartment in Seoul.

On November 17, SkyEDaily reported that JIN has become the owner of a luxurious apartment.JINAccording to this report, JIN purchased this 1.9 billion won (approximately 1.7 million dollars) 87.56㎡ (942.59 sqft) apartment at Hannam The Hill all in cash back in March.

Hannam The Hill is a home to many wealthy politicians, businessmen, and celebrities in Korea, as it boasts great amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, screen golf zone, sauna, event hall, club house, and more.JINIn fact, it is where BTS moved its dorm last December.

Currently, the seven members of BTS live in a huge suite of 302.53㎡ (3256.76 sqft) together.

Even though JIN has his own place in the same building, he is still living in the group's dorm.BTSMeanwhile, BTS is busy holding its 'LOVE YOURSELF' tour in Japan.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bts_bighit' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호