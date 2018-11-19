[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Donates 100 Percent of the Profits from Her Exhibit!

Actress Koo Hye Sun surprised the public with another good deed.On November 13, Koo Hye Sun held her exhibit at Galerie 89 Viaduc des arts in Paris.On this day, Koo Hye Sun unveiled 25 pieces of painting which contained the profound emotion of a human being and portrayed the concept of 'nothing' using abstract lines and vivid colors.Koo Hye Sun sold all 25 pieces of her collection at the opening day of her exhibit, and later on, she even caught the eyes of a few local news channels.After the exhibit, Koo Hye Sun revealed that she will donate 100 percent of the profits from her paintings to Korean Fine Arts Association (KFAA) to promote the future of Korean Arts.However, this is not the first time for her to help out a fellow Korean artist.For the past couple of months, Koo Hye Sun strived to pave the way for other artists in Korea ever since she was appointed as an ambassador for KFAA back in September.From a beloved actress to an inspirational artist and an ambassador for KFAA, it seems like Koo Hye Sun refuses to be reduced to one thing since she constantly seeks an opportunity to grow.Meanwhile, Koo Hye Sun's exhibit was held from November 13 to 16.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram, SBS funE, PARTNERS park)(SBS Star)