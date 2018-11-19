[SBS Star] TWICE Knits a Scarf and Hat for CHAEYOUNG & SANA's Birthday!

The members of K-pop girl group TWICE showed off their rock solid friendship with a heart-warming gift.On November 16, CHAEYOUNG posted a few pictures on the group's social media account with a caption saying, "MINA knitted me an adorable hat to keep me warm through this winter♥ Thank you♥"In the picture, CHAEYOUNG was posing next to MINA wearing a cute brown hat, and MINA was sitting next to her still knitting something with her knitting needles.After a few minutes, SANA also posted cute picture of herself holding a knitting yarn and wrote, "Guess what♥".Later on, it turns out that JIHYO knitted her a long gray scarf for her birthday.Minutes later, SANA left another picture of herself wearing a scarf that she got from JIHYO on the group's social media account and thanked her for such a thoughtful gift.It seems like MINA and JIHYO wanted to make their birthday a little more special by presenting a gift that they made themselves using their hobby―knitting.CHAEYOUNG and SANA repetitively expressed gratitude to MINA and JIHYO through TWICE's social media account and tried to reciprocate their love by posting multiple pictures of themselves enjoying their new gift.After the pictures when viral, fans commented, "They seem like best friends", "I like how they are so close", "Stay warm", and many more.Meanwhile, TWICE is sweeping the nation with its 6th mini album 'YES or YES' released on November 5.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram)(SBS Star)