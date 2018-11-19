[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Shows Respect After Watching over 5-hour of IU's Incredible Concert

Korean actor Lee Joon Gi expressed his gratitude and respect towards K-pop artist IU after watching her concert.On November 18, Lee Joon Gi posted four pictures taken with IU after her 10th anniversary concert 'dlwlrma' on his social media account.In the pictures, Lee Joon Gi stands next to IU, holding the concert's special banner that is written, "I will always be your flower right beside you.", and IU's official light stick in his hands.Their smile and playfulness clearly tell how close they are as friends.Along with these cute pictures, Lee Joon Gi wrote, "It was one impressive concert that lasted over five and a half hours. I was completely mesmerized. The time just flew by."Lee Joon Gi continued, "While watching, I wondered about the amount of time and effort IU and her team have put into it. I teared up thinking about IU who wanted to give her fans a present to thank them for supporting her for the last ten years, and her amazing fans."The actor added, "Thank you for inviting me to this concert. It felt like a big present. Once again, I'm going back home with lots of new learnings. Thank you, Ji-eun (IU's real name)."Lee Joon Gi and IU became close when they starred in SBS' drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' together in 2016.Meanwhile, Lee Joon Gi will be kicking off his fan meeting tour 'Delight' on December 15 in Seoul on December 15, and IU will be continuing her concert 'dlwlrma' in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand in December.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actor_jg' Instagram, NAMOO ACTORS, Kakao M)(SBS Star)