[SBS Star] VIDEO: This Video of LISA Garners Tremendous Attention in Just One Week!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member LISA mesmerized her fans with an epic performance.On November 11, BLACKPINK's first domestic concert 'BLACKPINK 2018 TOUR: IN YOUR AREA' was held at Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Seoul.During the concert, BLACKPINK sang many of its hit songs including 'BOOMBAYAH', 'PLAYING WITH FIRE', and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' and entertained its fans with the kind of stages that they could only see at its concert.But the true beauty of that night lay in each member's solo stages since the members not only provided their fans a chance to get to know a new side of them, but also proved the fact that they are poised to make their solo debut.For her solo stage, the youngest member LISA chose three pop songs 'I Like It', 'Faded', and 'Attention', made a mashup, and wowed the audience with jaw-droppingly good dance moves.But it looks like the audience at the site were not the only ones who were impressed by her stellar performance since the video of her dancing to Charlie Puth's track 'Attention' also garnered a lot of attention online.The combination of sparkly spaghetti strap crop top, black shorts and knee-high boots complimented LISA perfectly-toned body and brought out the subtle sexiness in her.Also, starting from the look on her face to the way she dominated the stage, every bit of her performance was just beyond description.When she perfected her solo stage, the entire audience went wild and big cheer filled the air.The video of LISA's solo stage went viral the minute it was uploaded, and was shared more than 19,000 times in just a week.Meanwhile, starting with JENNIE, all members of BLACKPINK is planning on making its solo debut.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= YG Entertainment, 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram, 'Rock Music' YouTube, 'Lisapullstar' Twitter)(SBS Star)