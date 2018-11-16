SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'O'My'!, IZ*ONE Once Again Ranks #1 With 'La Vie en Rose'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'O'My'!, IZ*ONE Once Again Ranks #1 With 'La Vie en Rose'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.16 18:16 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: OMy!, IZ*ONE Once Again Ranks #1 With La Vie en Rose!
K-pop girl group IZ*ONE is on the right track to become the next up-and-coming icon of K-pop.

On November 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', the members IZ*ONE turned into 12 talented chameleons.
IZ*ONEThe title track 'La Vie en Rose' of its first mini album 'COLOR*IZ' is a letter to its fans which well describes the members' will and passion to communicate with fans through music.
IZ*ONEIt is highly unprecedented for a rookie K-pop act to mark #1 on a music show, especially when it made its debut just a month ago, but it is not a news anymore for IZ*ONE.
IZ*ONEWhilst watching the members' rosy cheeks and energetic choreography, it feels like the phrase 'La Vie en Rose' might become a reality, since every look on their face and gestures they use on stage appears like a message of hope.
 

With its other track 'O'My!', IZ*ONE shows off a completely different charm.
IZ*ONEStarting from the way the members deliver its lyrics to the choreography that reminds the audience of an adorable Japanese animated film, there is not enough words in the world to describe how cute IZ*ONE's performance is.
IZ*ONEIf you need a spoonful of sugar or just simply a fan of talented K-pop girl group, make sure to check out the video below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
수능 문답지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호