[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'O'My'!, IZ*ONE Once Again Ranks #1 With 'La Vie en Rose'!

K-pop girl group IZ*ONE is on the right track to become the next up-and-coming icon of K-pop.On November 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', the members IZ*ONE turned into 12 talented chameleons.The title track 'La Vie en Rose' of its first mini album 'COLOR*IZ' is a letter to its fans which well describes the members' will and passion to communicate with fans through music.It is highly unprecedented for a rookie K-pop act to mark #1 on a music show, especially when it made its debut just a month ago, but it is not a news anymore for IZ*ONE.Whilst watching the members' rosy cheeks and energetic choreography, it feels like the phrase 'La Vie en Rose' might become a reality, since every look on their face and gestures they use on stage appears like a message of hope.With its other track 'O'My!', IZ*ONE shows off a completely different charm.Starting from the way the members deliver its lyrics to the choreography that reminds the audience of an adorable Japanese animated film, there is not enough words in the world to describe how cute IZ*ONE's performance is.If you need a spoonful of sugar or just simply a fan of talented K-pop girl group, make sure to check out the video below!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)