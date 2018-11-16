SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Choi Ye Na Opens up About Her Battle With Cancer During Childhood
[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Choi Ye Na Opens up About Her Battle With Cancer During Childhood

K-pop rookie girl group IZ*ONE's member Choi Ye Na talked about being sick with lymphoma as a child.

On November 15, IZ*ONE's debut reality program 'IZ*ONE CHU' aired its final episode, featuring Choi Ye Na visiting her family at home.
IZ*ONE Choi Ye NaWhen Choi Ye Na was asked what she wants to do the most, she said that she wants to send her parents a honeymoon.
IZ*ONE Choi Ye NaShe said, "When I was young, I had an illness called lymphoma (lymphatic cancer). I was very sick, to the point where the hospital told my parents that there was no hope. Our family wasn't very well off, so my parents went to sell kimbap (seaweed rice rolls) every day for the hospital bills."
IZ*ONE Choi Ye NaAt dinner with her family, Choi Ye Na brought kimbap she made, and her parents burst into tears.
IZ*ONE Choi Ye NaWhen her father said, "You remember that?", Choi Ye Na responded, "Of course I do. How could I forget?"

Her father added, "I had no idea you remembered that. Just the fact that you've grown up healthy and bright is a huge gift to us."

Meanwhile, Choi Ye Na's group IZ*ONE recently took its second music show win with the debut title track 'La Vie en Rose'.

(Credit= Mnet IZ*ONE CHU)

(SBS Star) 
