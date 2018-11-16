[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Becomes a Genius Playwright in 'He Hymn of Death'

Actor Lee Jong Suk is ready to deliver a tragic love story.On November 16, SBS released the first publicity stills of Lee Jong Suk for its upcoming drama 'He Hymn of Death'.'He Hymn of Death' is about a love story between Joseon Dynasty's first soprano singer 'Yoon Sim-deok' (Shin Hae Sun) and a genius playwright 'Kim Woo-jin' (Lee Jong Suk).In the first still, Lee Jong Suk is gazing at a paper deeply focused on writing something.As the drama is known to depict the agony of educated youths living in a gloomy era, Lee Jong Suk's interpretation of 'Kim Woo-jin' garners the attention of many.Especially, the upcoming drama will focus on the playwright's works that have not been illustrated with much detail before.'He Hymn of Death' is scheduled to unveil its first episode on November 27 at 10PM KST.(Credit= SBS He Hymn of Death)(SBS Star)