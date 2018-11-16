SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] B1A4 JINYOUNG Surprises His Fans with a Meaningful Gift!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] B1A4 JINYOUNG Surprises His Fans with a Meaningful Gift!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.16 14:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] B1A4 JINYOUNG Surprises His Fans with a Meaningful Gift!
K-pop boy group B1A4 member/actor JINYOUNG has a unique way of celebrating his birthday.

On November 16, JINYOUNG's management agency Link 8 Entertainment stated that JINYOUNG will release a new track 'You Are' (literal translation) on his birthday, November 18, and the fans would be able to enjoy his song free of charge.
JINYOUNGThe track 'You Are' is an acoustic ballad song full of romantic vibes, and JINYOUNG tried to describe a delicate feeling between lovers using a beautiful piano and guitar melody.

According to the agency, JINYOUNG participated in every part of the process starting from writing the lyrics to composing a song, and editing it.
JINYOUNGAlso, he sang all the chorus in the track and recorded the whistle sound at the beginning and the end of the song.

JINYOUNG said, "I made this song for my fans who always believed in me and supported me. If anyone could send the message of love with this song, I would be delighted."
JINYOUNGHe added, "I decided to release this track on November 18 to celebrate my birthday and reciprocate all the love that I've received. I hope that many people could enjoy and cherish this song."

Back in September, JINYOUNG already unveiled his track 'You Are' at his first solo fan meeting 'JINYOUNG, FLY MORE'.

JINYOUNG's upcoming track 'You Are' is scheduled to be distributed through his social media account, official website, and the social media account of Link 8 Entertainment.
JINYOUNGAlso, the music video of 'You Are' will be released through Link 8 Entertainment's social media account and a live broadcast platform.

Meanwhile, JINYOUNG recently accepted a role in Netflix original series 'Because This Is My First Love' (tentative title) which will be aired next year.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Link 8 Entertainment, 'jinyoung0423' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
수능 문답지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호