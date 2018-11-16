SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL's Sweet Gesture to Comfort His Fan in Tears
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL's Sweet Gesture to Comfort His Fan in Tears

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.16 13:55 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOLs Sweet Gesture to Comfort His Fan in Tears
K-pop boy group EXO member CHANYEOL's sweet gesture during the group's recent fan signing event garnered attention online.

Upon the release of EXO's fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO', the group held a fan signing event on November 10 in Samsung-dong, Seoul.
EXOAmong 100 lucky fans who joined the exclusive event, there was a fan who could not stop bursting into tears of joy.

According to her, she was so nervous to say anything to EXO members.
EXOThen, CHANYEOL noticed her and decided to sit right next to her when they were taking a group photo together.
EXOThe fan said, "When the members came down from stage to take a photo together with fans, CHANYEOL came up to me and sat right next to me."

She added that CHANYEOL made a heart sign together and even did a high-five with her.

After this sweet interaction of CHANYEOL and the fan went viral, fans commented, "CHANYEOL is a real-life angel. How thoughtful!", "True gentleman! This is so sweet.", and many more.
EXOMeanwhile, EXO is currently busy promoting with the group's title track 'Tempo'. 

(Credit= 'weareoneEXO' 'baekhyunee_1992' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
수능 문답지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호