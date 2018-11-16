SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One Members' Special Gifts to Their Parents After Debut
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Wanna One Members' Special Gifts to Their Parents After Debut

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.16 11:09 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Special Gifts to Their Parents After Debut
The members of K-pop boy group Wanna One revealed the list of things they gave their parents starting from credit card to a house.

On November 15 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', eleven members of Wanna One joined as guests.
Wanna OneYoon Ji Sung said, "After I got my first paycheck, I made my mom a credit card. Ong Seong Wu said that he feels proud and thinks it's kind of cute when his mom uses his credit card every once in a while to buy stuff that cost around 5,000 won (approxiamately 5 dollars). But my mom goes on a shopping spree."
Wanna OneHe added, "Starting from Seoul to Gyeonggi-do, she shops everywhere. I didn't know she was into luxury brands. She spends like 3 million won (approximately 26,612 dollars) at once. She cut my credit card after I told her to go easy on it. So I got her a new one. She apologized."
Wanna OneYoon Ji Sung continued, "But I realized that she couldn't do all that because she had to raise us. Then, I felt sorry for taking such a long time. Now she can buy whatever she wants."
Wanna OneOng Seong Wu said, "In our old house, my parents didn't have enough room to put the bed in their bedroom. So, I bought my parents a house. But they still sleep on the floor even though we have enough space now. But later, I talked them into buying a new bed."
Wanna OneWhilst talking about houses, Kang Daniel chimed in and said, "I got too excited and said I bought my parents a house. I mean I did, but technically it was a lease. Our old house was kind of small, but we moved to a bigger house."

After hearing what the members of Wanna One have done for their parents, one of the host said, "They must've loved it."
Wanna OneKang Daniel added, "My goal next year is to move to a bigger house."

Meanwhile, Wanna One will return to the stage on November 19 with its first and last full album '1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY)' .

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
수능 문답지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호