[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Talk About Their Friendship With BTS

K-pop boy group Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon and Ha Sung Woon shared their friendship with BTS members.On November 15 episode of KBS' 'Happy Together 4', 11 members of Wanna One joined as guests.During the show, Park Ji Hoon said, "I played computer games with V several times. He's extremely busy nowadays, so I couldn't really contact him first. Recently, I've also become close with JIN while playing games together."Then another member Ha Sung Woon talked about his close friendship with another BTS member JIMIN.He said, "People often tell us that we lookalike. However, JIMIN always say that he's better."Meanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to make its comeback on November 19 with the group's first full album '1¹¹=1(POWER OF DESTINY)'.(Credit= KBS Happy Together 4, SWING Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)