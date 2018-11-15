SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Sanggyun & KENTA Finally Debuts Again as JBJ95!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Sanggyun & KENTA Finally Debuts Again as JBJ95!

The two members―Kim Sanggyun and KENTA from K-pop project group JBJ, which disbanded in April, have returned to their fans' loving arms as JBJ95.

On November 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', JBJ95 had its debut stage with 'HOME'.JBJ95Alongside 'STAY', 'HOME' is one of the title tracks of the duo's first mini album 'HOME' that was released on October 30.

It is a contemporary pop track that is co-written by Kim Sanggyun.
JBJ95In the lyrics, the boys ask their ex-lover to return to the place where they are waiting, which they refer to as home.

They sing, "Some say that time will heal everything, but that's a lie. I'm missing you more and more.", "Why are you moving away from me? I'm not ready for this.", "I'm still waiting for you in the end of this empty road. Come back to me.", and so on.JBJ95KENTA and Kim Sanggyun's voice and facial expressions that they seem to be hiding their sorrow instantly draw you into the performance.

Let JBJ95 enchant you with its debut stage below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
