SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Weki Meki Is Determined to Win the Heart of Its 'True Valentine'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Weki Meki Is Determined to Win the Heart of Its 'True Valentine'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.15 17:50 수정 2018.11.15 17:52 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Weki Meki Is Determined to Win the Heart of Its True Valentine!
When it comes to wooing, there is no one who is more passionate than K-pop girl group Weki Meki.

On November 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Weki Meki turned into a group of adorable gangsters.
Weki Meki'True Valentine' might come across as a sequel of its title track 'Crush' of the group's first single album 'KISS, KICKS', since both of these songs pretty much conveys the same tone.
Weki MekiHowever, if the previous title track zeroed in on bringing out the subtle sexiness in each member, this song 'True Valentine' rather focuses on utilizing the members' best asset―cuteness.
Weki MekiAlso, starting from the dramatic hand gestures to the well-orchestrated choreography, every bit of the song makes the audience feel like they are watching a number from a musical.
Weki MekiWhilst watching Weki Meki's stage, the audience will only need the edge of their seats since this three-and-a-half minute long stage is full of delightful surprises.

If you are interested in learning the true meaning of Valentine, click the video below!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
수능 문답지

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호