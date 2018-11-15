[SBS Star] VIDEO: Weki Meki Is Determined to Win the Heart of Its 'True Valentine'!

When it comes to wooing, there is no one who is more passionate than K-pop girl group Weki Meki.On November 13 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Weki Meki turned into a group of adorable gangsters.'True Valentine' might come across as a sequel of its title track 'Crush' of the group's first single album 'KISS, KICKS', since both of these songs pretty much conveys the same tone.However, if the previous title track zeroed in on bringing out the subtle sexiness in each member, this song 'True Valentine' rather focuses on utilizing the members' best asset―cuteness.Also, starting from the dramatic hand gestures to the well-orchestrated choreography, every bit of the song makes the audience feel like they are watching a number from a musical.Whilst watching Weki Meki's stage, the audience will only need the edge of their seats since this three-and-a-half minute long stage is full of delightful surprises.If you are interested in learning the true meaning of Valentine, click the video below!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)